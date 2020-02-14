Analysts Anticipate McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). McEwen Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McEwen Mining.

MUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.58.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

