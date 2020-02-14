Analysts Anticipate SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SMTC an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

SMTX stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.84. SMTC has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

