Analysts Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

FSM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 1,869,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

