Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report sales of $180.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $181.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $156.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $745.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.50 million to $746.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $817.05 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $76.18 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

