Analysts Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post $27.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.76 million and the highest is $27.50 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $19.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $88.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.57 million to $88.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $110.36 million, with estimates ranging from $105.33 million to $116.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $263.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.13. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock valued at $445,697 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

