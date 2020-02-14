Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.92 Million

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post $793.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $828.57 million and the lowest is $764.73 million. Lennox International reported sales of $756.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.36.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $1,163,358.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,978 shares of company stock worth $2,258,669. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $241.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.07. Lennox International has a one year low of $227.55 and a one year high of $298.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

