Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.17). Ryder System posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

R traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

