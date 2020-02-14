Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.94. 273,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,663. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

