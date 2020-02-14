Analysts Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.12. Wix.Com reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wix.Com.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $148.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,320,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Wix.Com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after buying an additional 290,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.