Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 344,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -877.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Terex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 518 shares of company stock worth $14,455. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.