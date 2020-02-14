Analysts Offer Predictions for Heineken’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the year.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 27,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,831. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
