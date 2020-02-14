Analysts Offer Predictions for Heineken’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 27,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,831. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

