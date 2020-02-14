Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.50.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.19. 1,094,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$21.37 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 136.24 and a quick ratio of 60.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

