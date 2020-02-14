Analysts Set $17.50 Target Price for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cadiz by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.80. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,080. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

