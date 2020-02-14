Analysts Set $20.01 Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.01 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

VFF stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $249.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

