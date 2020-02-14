Analysts Set Expectations for goeasy Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $10.38 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Get goeasy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$78.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,634. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$40.50 and a 12-month high of C$78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $980.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total value of C$49,434.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total value of C$1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,968,730.89.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.