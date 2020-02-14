Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 14th (AAOI, AEM, AMN, AYX, BAM, BDRBF, CC, CDNAF, FORR, GBF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 14th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at CIBC.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a $178.00 price target on the stock.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a $15.25 target price on the stock.

Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Alliance Global Partners currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

