Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 14th (AEM, AGIO, AMN, AVLR, AYX, BABA, CPRX, DAVA, DDOG, DRD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 14th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF). They issued a neutral rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $159.00.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

