Analyzing Infosys (NYSE:INFY) & AGM Group (NYSE:AGMH)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Infosys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $5.11 million 63.32 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Infosys $11.80 billion 3.96 $2.20 billion $0.54 20.39

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Infosys 18.36% 26.68% 19.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AGM Group and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 1 10 2 0 2.08

Infosys has a consensus target price of $11.03, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than AGM Group.

Summary

Infosys beats AGM Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. Infosys Limited has a strategic partnership with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for providing mortgage administration services through digital platforms in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

