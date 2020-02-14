Anchor 1-Day Volume Tops $48,406.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Anchor token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00007665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.08 million and $48,406.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,807,669 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

