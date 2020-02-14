Andrea Greenberg Sells 51,667 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Stock

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSGN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 527,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,530. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,169,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after buying an additional 625,910 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after buying an additional 341,350 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSGN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

