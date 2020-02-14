Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0247 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0091.

BATS:DALT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 94,136 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

