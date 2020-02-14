Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Anglo American’s score:

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $28.01 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

