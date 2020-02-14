ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 169,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $788.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

