ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

ANSS stock opened at $291.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $293.44.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,032. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

