Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.