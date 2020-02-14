Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Up 7.6% in January

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Robert Craig Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $39,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,763 shares of company stock valued at $72,329. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANH opened at $3.70 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $361.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

