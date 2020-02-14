Apex Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $46,434.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apex has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,644,876 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

