APIS Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, APIS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $14,823.00 and $232,207.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014220 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000702 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,027,927 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.