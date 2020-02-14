Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,425.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.