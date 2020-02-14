Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 16.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $37,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,425.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

