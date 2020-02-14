Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $90.52 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

