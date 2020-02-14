Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

AQB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 129,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

