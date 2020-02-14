ARAW (ARAW) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $16,719.00 and $7.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.76 or 0.06143505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00061636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001622 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,622,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

