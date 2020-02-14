ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,435. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.