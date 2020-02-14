ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

