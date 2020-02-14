Arcblock (ABT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.19 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and $9.19 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.03501760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, BitMart and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.