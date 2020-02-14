Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ADM opened at $45.27 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $9,518,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

