Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.84 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $72.84 million and $4.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, OKEx and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010282 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.