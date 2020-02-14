Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of .

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,482. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ares Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 267,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 99,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

