Argentum Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.