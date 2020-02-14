Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $16.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.86. 40,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,957. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.47. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.