Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given Hold Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

NYSE ANET opened at $237.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.47. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,876.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 60.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

