ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,425.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.