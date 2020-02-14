Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

AI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 114,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,685. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

