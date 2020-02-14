Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

