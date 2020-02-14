Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report $121.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.60 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $368.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.20 million to $371.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $410.50 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,069.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 761,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

