ArtByte (ABY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00800484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

