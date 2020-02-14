Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 1,861.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARTNA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 8,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The company has a market capitalization of $354.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

