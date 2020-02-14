Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will post $216.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.10 million and the lowest is $213.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted sales of $187.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $898.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $896.20 million to $901.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $946.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 193.28% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

APAM opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

