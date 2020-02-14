ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of ASGN worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. 6,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.